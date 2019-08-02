HCI Group Inc. (HCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

Both HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI) and W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCI Group Inc. 43 1.47 N/A 1.74 23.05 W. R. Berkley Corporation 60 1.63 N/A 3.48 19.96

In table 1 we can see HCI Group Inc. and W. R. Berkley Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. W. R. Berkley Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to HCI Group Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. HCI Group Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows HCI Group Inc. and W. R. Berkley Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCI Group Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 1.8% W. R. Berkley Corporation 0.00% 11.6% 2.6%

Volatility & Risk

HCI Group Inc. has a 0.76 beta, while its volatility is 24.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, W. R. Berkley Corporation’s beta is 0.72 which is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

HCI Group Inc. and W. R. Berkley Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HCI Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 W. R. Berkley Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

$46 is HCI Group Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 13.61%. W. R. Berkley Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $56 average price target and a -19.71% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that HCI Group Inc. looks more robust than W. R. Berkley Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.8% of HCI Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.2% of W. R. Berkley Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 17.6% of HCI Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, W. R. Berkley Corporation has 4.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HCI Group Inc. -0.67% -2.24% -5.22% -15.14% -6.53% -21.1% W. R. Berkley Corporation 1.15% 4.47% 14.1% 36.11% 40.9% 41.91%

For the past year HCI Group Inc. has -21.1% weaker performance while W. R. Berkley Corporation has 41.91% stronger performance.

Summary

W. R. Berkley Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors HCI Group Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also leases office properties and retail shopping centers; and owns and operates one full-service restaurant and two marinas. In addition, it offers designs and develops Web-based applications and products for mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines. This segment also provides commercial insurance products and services to small-to-midsized businesses; and various fee-based services comprising claims, administrative, and consulting services. In addition, it offers specialty, casualty, surety, general, professional, excess and umbrella coverage, accident and health, workersÂ’ compensation, aviation, directors and officers, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, incidental medical, property and crime, pollution, and liquor liability products; and inland marine and related property risks, and claims and risk management services. Further, this segment provides loss control services, including financial institution-specific commercial package policies, management liability, crime coverages, and financial institution bonds. It offers its products and services in 45 states and the District of Columbia in the Unites States; and 60 countries worldwide, with branches or offices in 20 locations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia. The Reinsurance segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.