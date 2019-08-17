HCI Group Inc. (HCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Since HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI) and The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCI Group Inc. 42 1.46 N/A 1.74 23.05 The Allstate Corporation 98 0.81 N/A 6.91 15.55

In table 1 we can see HCI Group Inc. and The Allstate Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Allstate Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than HCI Group Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. HCI Group Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCI Group Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 1.8% The Allstate Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 2.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.76 shows that HCI Group Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. The Allstate Corporation’s 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.81 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for HCI Group Inc. and The Allstate Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HCI Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 The Allstate Corporation 1 3 3 2.43

HCI Group Inc. has a 9.84% upside potential and a consensus price target of $46. Meanwhile, The Allstate Corporation’s consensus price target is $108.57, while its potential upside is 5.18%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, HCI Group Inc. is looking more favorable than The Allstate Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.8% of HCI Group Inc. shares and 80.5% of The Allstate Corporation shares. 17.6% are HCI Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of The Allstate Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HCI Group Inc. -0.67% -2.24% -5.22% -15.14% -6.53% -21.1% The Allstate Corporation 5.21% 4.12% 9.59% 22.97% 13.54% 29.98%

For the past year HCI Group Inc. has -21.1% weaker performance while The Allstate Corporation has 29.98% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors The Allstate Corporation beats HCI Group Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also leases office properties and retail shopping centers; and owns and operates one full-service restaurant and two marinas. In addition, it offers designs and develops Web-based applications and products for mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property-liability insurance and life insurance business in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto, homeowners, and other property-liability insurance products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It also offers specialty auto products including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; commercial lines products for small business owners; roadside assistance products; service contracts; and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions. This segment sells its products through agencies, as well as directly through contact centers and Internet. The companyÂ’s Allstate Financial segment provides term, whole, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance; and workplace life, and voluntary accident and health insurance; deferred and immediate fixed annuities; and retirement and investment products, including mutual funds, fixed and variable annuities, disability insurance, and long-term care insurance. This segment markets its products through its agencies and financial specialists, and workplace enrolling independent agents. The company has a strategic relationship with CIT Bank, N.A. to provide revolving- and term-loan commitments to middle-market companies across various industries and business cycles. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.