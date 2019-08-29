HCI Group Inc. (HCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

We will be contrasting the differences between HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI) and Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCI Group Inc. 42 1.34 N/A 1.74 23.05 Maiden Holdings Ltd. 1 0.03 N/A -6.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights HCI Group Inc. and Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows HCI Group Inc. and Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCI Group Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 1.8% Maiden Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

HCI Group Inc. has a 0.76 beta, while its volatility is 24.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s 0.86 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown HCI Group Inc. and Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HCI Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Maiden Holdings Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

HCI Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 20.36% and an $46 consensus target price. Competitively Maiden Holdings Ltd. has an average target price of $1, with potential upside of 100.00%. Based on the results shown earlier, Maiden Holdings Ltd. is looking more favorable than HCI Group Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

HCI Group Inc. and Maiden Holdings Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.8% and 53.7%. Insiders owned roughly 17.6% of HCI Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Maiden Holdings Ltd. has 3.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HCI Group Inc. -0.67% -2.24% -5.22% -15.14% -6.53% -21.1% Maiden Holdings Ltd. -2.94% -26.12% -19.79% -57.33% -94.24% -70%

For the past year HCI Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Maiden Holdings Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors HCI Group Inc. beats Maiden Holdings Ltd.

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also leases office properties and retail shopping centers; and owns and operates one full-service restaurant and two marinas. In addition, it offers designs and develops Web-based applications and products for mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis. The AmTrust Reinsurance segment provides small commercial business insurance, including workersÂ’ compensation, commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products; and specialty risk and extended warranty coverage for consumer and commercial goods, as well as custom designed coverages, such as accidental damage plans and payment protection plans related to the sale of consumer and commercial goods. This segment also offers specialty program comprising package products, general liability, commercial auto liability, excess and surplus lines programs, and other specialty commercial property and casualty insurance to small and middle market companies. In addition, the company offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.