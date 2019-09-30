HCI Group Inc. (HCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B)

HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCI Group Inc. 42 0.63 6.45M 1.74 23.05 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 204 0.87 1.35M 16328.66 0.01

In table 1 we can see HCI Group Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than HCI Group Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. HCI Group Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Berkshire Hathaway Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has HCI Group Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCI Group Inc. 15,493,634.40% 7.8% 1.8% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 661,343.26% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both HCI Group Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 17.6% of HCI Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HCI Group Inc. -0.67% -2.24% -5.22% -15.14% -6.53% -21.1% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -1.22% -4.28% -5.21% -0.26% 3.18% 0.61%

For the past year HCI Group Inc. has -21.1% weaker performance while Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has 0.61% stronger performance.

Summary

HCI Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also leases office properties and retail shopping centers; and owns and operates one full-service restaurant and two marinas. In addition, it offers designs and develops Web-based applications and products for mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.