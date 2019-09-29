HCI Group Inc. (HCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

We are comparing HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCI Group Inc. 42 0.63 6.45M 1.74 23.05 American Financial Group Inc. 104 2.01 72.20M 7.87 13.01

In table 1 we can see HCI Group Inc. and American Financial Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. American Financial Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than HCI Group Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. HCI Group Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCI Group Inc. 15,493,634.40% 7.8% 1.8% American Financial Group Inc. 69,744,976.82% 13.7% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

HCI Group Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.76 beta. From a competition point of view, American Financial Group Inc. has a 0.84 beta which is 16.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.8% of HCI Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.2% of American Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% are HCI Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, American Financial Group Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HCI Group Inc. -0.67% -2.24% -5.22% -15.14% -6.53% -21.1% American Financial Group Inc. -1.15% -0.81% 0.85% 9.55% -5.67% 14.81%

For the past year HCI Group Inc. had bearish trend while American Financial Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

American Financial Group Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors HCI Group Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also leases office properties and retail shopping centers; and owns and operates one full-service restaurant and two marinas. In addition, it offers designs and develops Web-based applications and products for mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.