HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) EPS Estimated At $0.66; CDL HOSPITALITY TRUSTS STAPLED SECURITY (CDHSF) SI Increased By 55.47%

Analysts expect HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) to report $0.66 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 35.29% from last quarter’s $1.02 EPS. HCI’s profit would be $5.40 million giving it 15.80 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.81 EPS previously, HCI Group, Inc.’s analysts see -18.52% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $41.72. About 23,397 shares traded. HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) has declined 6.53% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HCI News: 17/04/2018 – HCI Group Raises Quarter Dividend to 37.5c Vs. 35c; 12/03/2018 – HCI Group Sets 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting and Record Date; 22/03/2018 – Value Colleges Releases Top 50 Best Value Interaction Design/UX/HCI Graduate Degrees for 2018; 01/05/2018 – HCI GROUP 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $53.5M; 20/04/2018 – Sunovion Announces Health Canada Approval of Latuda® (lurasidone HCI) to Treat Adolescents (13 to 17 years of age) with Bipolar Depression; 06/03/2018 – HCI GROUP INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED WERE $55.8 MLN COMPARED WITH $63.4 MLN IN SAME PERIOD IN 2016; 06/03/2018 Sunovion Receives FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Use of Latuda® (lurasidone HCI) in the Treatment of Bipolar Depression in Pediatric Patients (10 to 17 Years of Age); 05/04/2018 – EVZIO® (naloxone HCI injection, USP) Auto-lnjector Now Available to Patients in Select States Without a Prescription Through Kaléo’s New Virtual Standing Order Pilot Program and to Government Agencies at a Direct Purchase Price; 02/05/2018 – HCI IMPLIED OFFER PRICE TO MERGE WITH FEDERATED $20.52/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten

CDL HOSPITALITY TRUSTS STAPLED SECURITY (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) had an increase of 55.47% in short interest. CDHSF’s SI was 1.30 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 55.47% from 837,400 shares previously. It closed at $1.25 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CDL Hospitality Trusts is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets valued at S$2.7 billion. The company has market cap of $. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (?H-REIT?), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (?HBT?), a business trust. It currently has negative earnings. CDLHT was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 19 July 2006.

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. The company has market cap of $341.32 million. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. It has a 25.15 P/E ratio. The firm also leases office properties and retail shopping centers; and owns and operates one full-service restaurant and two marinas.