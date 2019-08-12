HCI Group Inc. (HCI) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.8% of HCI Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand HCI Group Inc. has 17.6% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 6.91% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has HCI Group Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCI Group Inc. 0.00% 7.80% 1.80% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting HCI Group Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio HCI Group Inc. N/A 43 23.05 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

HCI Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for HCI Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HCI Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 1.83 2.55

HCI Group Inc. presently has an average target price of $46, suggesting a potential upside of 12.14%. As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -98.05%. Based on the data delivered earlier, HCI Group Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of HCI Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HCI Group Inc. -0.67% -2.24% -5.22% -15.14% -6.53% -21.1% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year HCI Group Inc. has -21.10% weaker performance while HCI Group Inc.’s competitors have 23.02% stronger performance.

Volatility & Risk

HCI Group Inc. has a beta of 0.76 and its 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, HCI Group Inc.’s competitors are 24.34% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Dividends

HCI Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

HCI Group Inc.’s competitors beat HCI Group Inc. on 6 of the 5 factors.

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also leases office properties and retail shopping centers; and owns and operates one full-service restaurant and two marinas. In addition, it offers designs and develops Web-based applications and products for mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.