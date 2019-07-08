HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) Analysts See $1.07 EPS; Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Increased Weibo (WB) Holding

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased Weibo Corp (WB) stake by 87.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parus Finance Uk Ltd acquired 82,480 shares as Weibo Corp (WB)’s stock declined 10.85%. The Parus Finance Uk Ltd holds 176,965 shares with $10.97 million value, up from 94,485 last quarter. Weibo Corp now has $9.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.42% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $42.42. About 1.19 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 45.28% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows

Analysts expect HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) to report $1.07 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 5.94% from last quarter’s $1.01 EPS. HCI’s profit would be $9.10 million giving it 9.59 P/E if the $1.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, HCI Group, Inc.’s analysts see 205.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $41.03. About 45,862 shares traded. HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) has risen 0.36% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HCI News: 20/04/2018 – Sunovion Announces Health Canada Approval of Latuda® (lurasidone HCI) to Treat Adolescents (13 to 17 years of age) with Bipolar Depression; 01/05/2018 – HCI Group 1Q EPS $1.11; 17/04/2018 – HCI Group Increases Qtrly Cash Div 7.1% to 37.5 Cents; 02/05/2018 – HCI IMPLIED OFFER PRICE TO MERGE WITH FEDERATED $20.52/SHR; 17/04/2018 – HCI GROUP BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV TO 37.5C/SHR FROM 35C, EST. 38C; 25/04/2018 – HCI Group Launches lnsurTech Platform for Homeowners’ Insurance; 06/03/2018 – HCI GROUP INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED TOTALED $87.9 MLN COMPARED WITH $92.4 MLN IN SAME PERIOD IN 2016; 23/05/2018 – HOSKEN CONSOLIDATED INVESTMENTS – RESOLVED TO DECLARE A FINAL ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF 190 CENTS (GROSS) PER HCI SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Amneal Announces FDA Approval and Launch of Generic Welchol® (Colesevelam HCI) Tablets, 625 mg; 06/03/2018 – HCI Group 4Q Net Premiums Earned $55.8 Million

Among 2 analysts covering HCI Group (NYSE:HCI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. HCI Group had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by JMP Securities. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Sunday, March 10 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. The company has market cap of $348.87 million. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. It has a 27.54 P/E ratio. The firm also leases office properties and retail shopping centers; and owns and operates one full-service restaurant and two marinas.

Among 4 analysts covering Weibo (NASDAQ:WB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Weibo had 15 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Sunday, March 10 report. Nomura downgraded Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) rating on Tuesday, January 22. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $61 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Nomura. Jefferies downgraded Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) rating on Thursday, January 24. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $58 target.