Hci Group (HCI) to pay $0.40 on Sep 20, 2019; Portland General Electric Co (POR)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

Hci Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) is expected to pay $0.40 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSE:HCI) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. Hci Group Inc’s current price of $40.31 translates into 0.99% yield. Hci Group Inc’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 22,663 shares traded. HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) has risen 0.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HCI News: 03/04/2018 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals Achieves 50 Percent Enrollment in Phase 3 Trial of FDA-Designated Breakthrough Therapy Tonmya® (Cyclobenzaprine HCI Sublingual Tablets) for the Treatment of PTSD; 19/03/2018 – ADAPT Pharma® Expands Program Offering Free NARCAN® (naloxone HCI) Nasal Spray to Eligible Schools and Universities; 02/05/2018 – FEDERATED NATIONAL DECLINES HCI GROUP’S OFFER; 06/03/2018 – HCI Group 4Q EPS $1.14; 06/03/2018 – HCI Group 4Q Rev $61.6M; 22/03/2018 – Value Colleges Releases Top 50 Best Value Interaction Design/UX/HCI Graduate Degrees for 2018; 01/05/2018 – HCI Group 1Q Rev $57.7M; 06/03/2018 – HCI GROUP INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED TOTALED $87.9 MLN COMPARED WITH $92.4 MLN IN SAME PERIOD IN 2016; 25/04/2018 – HCI Group Launches lnsurTech Platform for Homeowners’ Insurance; 25/04/2018 – HCI Group Launches InsurTech Platform for Homeowners’ Insurance

Portland General Electric Co (POR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 141 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 116 cut down and sold stakes in Portland General Electric Co. The funds in our database now own: 80.64 million shares, down from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Portland General Electric Co in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 92 Increased: 100 New Position: 41.

Dean Capital Management holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company for 14,810 shares. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc owns 313,059 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 1.15% invested in the company for 328,831 shares. The Ohio-based Dean Investment Associates Llc has invested 1.1% in the stock. West Coast Financial Llc, a California-based fund reported 85,394 shares.

The stock increased 0.79% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $55.08. About 301,864 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (POR) has risen 30.43% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.00% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MLN VS $530 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys 3.3% Position in Portland General; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN

More notable recent Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About Portland General Electric Company’s (NYSE:POR) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Portland General Electric Company’s (NYSE:POR) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Portland General Electric proposes clean energy, smart grid resource plan – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Eaton Vance Corp (EV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Portland General Electric Company (POR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company has market cap of $4.92 billion. The firm operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. It has a 22.3 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,248 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 551 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

More notable recent HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HCI Group Declares Q3 2019 Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HCI Group Sets Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call for Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 4:45 p.m. ET – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “HCI Group Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:HCI – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HCI Group Declares Q2 2019 Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 11, 2019.