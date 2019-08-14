Hci Group (HCI) to pay $0.40 on Sep 20, 2019; J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Raised Its Charles River Laboratories (CRL) Stake

Hci Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) is expected to pay $0.40 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSE:HCI) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. Hci Group Inc’s current price of $42.07 translates into 0.95% yield. Hci Group Inc’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $42.07. About 56,676 shares traded or 11.89% up from the average. HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) has declined 6.53% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HCI News: 06/03/2018 – HCI Group 4Q Rev $61.6M; 25/04/2018 – HCI Group Launches lnsurTech Platform for Homeowners’ Insurance; 01/05/2018 – HCI Group 1Q EPS $1.11; 23/05/2018 – HOSKEN CONSOLIDATED INVESTMENTS – RESOLVED TO DECLARE A FINAL ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF 190 CENTS (GROSS) PER HCI SHARE; 05/04/2018 – EVZIO® (naloxone HCI injection, USP) Auto-lnjector Now Available to Patients in Select States Without a Prescription Through Kaléo’s New Virtual Standing Order Pilot Program and to Government Agencies at a Direct Purchase Price; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Buys New 3.1% Position in HCI Group; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 21/04/2018 – DJ HCI Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCI); 27/03/2018 – Sangfor HCI’s Latest Release Introduces Integrated Data Protection; 06/03/2018 – HCI Group 4Q Net Premiums Earned $55.8 Million

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc increased Charles River Laboratories (CRL) stake by 34.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc acquired 7,500 shares as Charles River Laboratories (CRL)'s stock declined 2.05%. The J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc holds 29,060 shares with $4.22 million value, up from 21,560 last quarter. Charles River Laboratories now has $6.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $130.82. About 207,109 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CRL shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Financial Bank has 0.05% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 39,125 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 8,140 shares. Mackenzie Corporation holds 0.01% or 29,184 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Co owns 3,254 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Asset Mgmt holds 1,891 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.03% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Acadian Asset Mgmt has 605,213 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 87,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Lc invested in 11,500 shares. 574,706 are owned by Epoch Invest Prtn. Inv Services Wi invested in 2.48% or 15,562 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners stated it has 1,990 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 10,900 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 11,000 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Among 4 analysts covering Charles River Laboratories Int`l (NYSE:CRL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Charles River Laboratories Int`l has $170 highest and $145 lowest target. $157’s average target is 20.01% above currents $130.82 stock price. Charles River Laboratories Int`l had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) rating on Thursday, March 14. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $170 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 18 with “Hold”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) rating on Monday, March 11. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $151 target. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. The company has market cap of $344.14 million. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. It has a 25.36 P/E ratio. The firm also leases office properties and retail shopping centers; and owns and operates one full-service restaurant and two marinas.