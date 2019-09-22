Hca Holdings (HCA) Shareholder Fishman Jay A LTD Has Raised Holding; As Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Share Value Declined, Akre Capital Management Has Cut by $74.49 Million Its Holding

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Hca Holdings Inc. (HCA) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 2,450 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $331.17M, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Hca Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $124.28. About 2.14M shares traded or 34.89% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 568,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The hedge fund held 2.11 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $277.65M, down from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Questions for Ubiquiti CEO on Investor Day; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 93C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold UBNT shares while 69 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 12.90 million shares or 9.12% less from 14.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.03% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Cibc owns 19,475 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 1,754 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com has 2,774 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 1.37M shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York reported 1,107 shares stake. Principal Financial Inc has 0% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 932 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Numerixs Invest Inc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Moreover, Oak Assoc Limited Oh has 0.08% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 0% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 4,513 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 73,882 shares. Denali Advisors Ltd owns 6,500 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Centurylink Inv Company holds 0.6% or 11,401 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.04% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Sterling Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.87% or 670,492 shares in its portfolio. Consulta holds 250,000 shares or 2.97% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Lp has invested 0.06% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Partner Inv Management LP holds 1.66% or 11,560 shares in its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.13% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 24,600 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance has 0.32% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 20,094 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 13,226 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc owns 175 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. M&T Bancorp stated it has 22,051 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Zweig has invested 0.46% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Ativo Capital Mgmt Lc invested 0.9% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Hsbc Public Ltd Co stated it has 589,302 shares. Lmr Partners Llp reported 12,664 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38 million and $534.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icahn Enterprises Lp (NASDAQ:IEP) by 2,700 shares to 80,872 shares, valued at $5.86B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 13,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,501 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Mkts Etf (VWO).