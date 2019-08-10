Hca Holdings (HCA) Shareholder Denali Advisors Trimmed Position; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Hourglass Capital Decreased Holding by $612,150

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 11,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 268,337 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, down from 279,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Hca Holdings Inc. (HCA) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 11,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 100,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.12 million, down from 111,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hca Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $127.5. About 1.32M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.48 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lathrop Invest Mngmt Corp stated it has 4.69% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wisconsin Ltd Liability Com reported 1.97% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Monarch Management Inc stated it has 160,173 shares or 3.14% of all its holdings. Edmp stated it has 44,629 shares. Intrepid Capital Mgmt reported 64,039 shares stake. Robecosam Ag stated it has 316,629 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Kidder Stephen W has 14,150 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Burke & Herbert National Bank & Co has 29,346 shares. 68,951 are owned by Barbara Oil. Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Beacon Financial Grp holds 142,466 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Aimz Investment Advsrs Limited reported 3.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bp Public Ltd reported 750,000 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 1.36 million shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Prudential Pcl holds 1.46% or 7.86 million shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Home Depot, Merck, Humana and Public Service Enterprise – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, expected to be August 14 – Live Trading News” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Cybersecurity ETFs With Loads of Growth Potential – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 221,950 shares to 442,400 shares, valued at $11.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Outfront Media Inc by 16,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,050 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 insider sales for $11.09 million activity. The insider Torres Kathryn A. sold $1.17M. On Monday, February 11 Foster Jon M sold $4.63M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 32,944 shares. Elcan Patricia F also bought $31,024 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. STEELE JOHN M had sold 33,670 shares worth $4.72M on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Trexquant Investment Lp has 0.09% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 9,424 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc holds 7,003 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 3,409 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Avalon Advsr Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 4,648 shares. 2,060 are held by South State. Moody Bancorp Trust Division invested in 251 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com invested 0.11% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.17% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 10 invested in 0.12% or 4,422 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 240,335 shares. First Interstate National Bank accumulated 25 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 0.03% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 540,533 shares. Lyrical Asset Lp reported 6.11% stake.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $624.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) by 12,900 shares to 41,700 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 41,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Avangrid Inc..