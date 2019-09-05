Hca Healthcare (Put) (HCA) Shares Rose While Citigroup Decreased Its Position; Riverbridge Partners Holds Holding in Analog Devices (ADI)

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (Put) (HCA) by 91.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 65,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $782,000, down from 71,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $124.25. About 1.64M shares traded or 6.72% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) by 7.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 35,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 501,781 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.82 million, up from 466,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.73B market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $112.96. About 1.91M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $726.29 million for 14.58 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

