HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) and Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC) Contrasting side by side

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) and Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC) have been rivals in the Hospitals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCA Healthcare Inc. 128 0.82 N/A 9.23 14.47 Quorum Health Corporation 2 0.02 N/A -4.83 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of HCA Healthcare Inc. and Quorum Health Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of HCA Healthcare Inc. and Quorum Health Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCA Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -70.5% 9.3% Quorum Health Corporation 0.00% 176.8% -8.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of HCA Healthcare Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Quorum Health Corporation is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Quorum Health Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than HCA Healthcare Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

HCA Healthcare Inc. and Quorum Health Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HCA Healthcare Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Quorum Health Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 29.10% for HCA Healthcare Inc. with average target price of $152.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both HCA Healthcare Inc. and Quorum Health Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 72.8% and 89.7% respectively. HCA Healthcare Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 6% of Quorum Health Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HCA Healthcare Inc. -6.83% -0.77% 7.59% -3.99% 7.63% 7.28% Quorum Health Corporation 12.16% 21.17% -17.41% -45.57% -65.63% -42.56%

For the past year HCA Healthcare Inc. has 7.28% stronger performance while Quorum Health Corporation has -42.56% weaker performance.

Summary

HCA Healthcare Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Quorum Health Corporation.

HCA Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States and England. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services. It also operates psychiatric hospitals, which provide therapeutic programs comprising child, adolescent and adult psychiatric care, and adolescent and adult alcohol and drug abuse treatment and counseling. In addition, the company operates outpatient health care facilities consisting of freestanding ambulatory surgery centers, freestanding emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, physician practices, and various other facilities. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 166 general, acute care hospitals with 43,778 licensed beds; 3 psychiatric hospitals with 412 licensed beds; and 1 rehabilitation hospital, as well as 118 freestanding surgery centers. The company was formerly known as HCA Holdings, Inc. HCA Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Quorum Health Corporation provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its general hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetric, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services. Quorum Health Corporation offers its healthcare services through its hospitals and affiliated facilities, including urgent care centers, diagnostic and imaging centers, physician clinics, and surgery centers. The company, through its subsidiary, Quorum Health Resources, LLC, provides management advisory and consulting services to non-affiliated hospitals. As of December 31, 2016, it owned or leased 36 hospitals with an aggregate of approximately 3,459 licensed beds in 16 states. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.