HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) and Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) Comparing side by side

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) and Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) have been rivals in the Hospitals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCA Healthcare Inc. 131 0.82 N/A 9.23 14.47 Avalon GloboCare Corp. 3 95.81 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCA Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -70.5% 9.3% Avalon GloboCare Corp. 0.00% -91.7% -77.4%

Liquidity

1.1 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HCA Healthcare Inc. Its rival Avalon GloboCare Corp.'s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for HCA Healthcare Inc. and Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HCA Healthcare Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Avalon GloboCare Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of HCA Healthcare Inc. is $157.67, with potential upside of 34.30%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.8% of HCA Healthcare Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.4% of Avalon GloboCare Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are HCA Healthcare Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Avalon GloboCare Corp. has 34.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HCA Healthcare Inc. -6.83% -0.77% 7.59% -3.99% 7.63% 7.28% Avalon GloboCare Corp. -3.69% -17.39% -19.31% -63.14% -24% -24%

For the past year HCA Healthcare Inc. has 7.28% stronger performance while Avalon GloboCare Corp. has -24% weaker performance.

Summary

HCA Healthcare Inc. beats Avalon GloboCare Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States and England. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services. It also operates psychiatric hospitals, which provide therapeutic programs comprising child, adolescent and adult psychiatric care, and adolescent and adult alcohol and drug abuse treatment and counseling. In addition, the company operates outpatient health care facilities consisting of freestanding ambulatory surgery centers, freestanding emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, physician practices, and various other facilities. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 166 general, acute care hospitals with 43,778 licensed beds; 3 psychiatric hospitals with 412 licensed beds; and 1 rehabilitation hospital, as well as 118 freestanding surgery centers. The company was formerly known as HCA Holdings, Inc. HCA Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology, as well as rehabilitation medicine. The company also develops proprietary diagnostic and therapeutic products leveraging exosome technology; and markets and distributes proprietary exosome isolation systems and related products to hospitals, as well as provides development services for hospitals. In addition, it owns and operates real property. Avalon GloboCare Corp. is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.