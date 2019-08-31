Hca Healthcare (HCA) Valuation Rose While Woodmont Investment Counsel Lowered by $480,350 Its Position; Ci Investments Has Trimmed Its Stake in Deere & Co (DE) as Market Valuation Rose

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 41,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 245,600 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.26 million, down from 286,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $154.91. About 1.58M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT WERE UP SINGLE DIGIT; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Outstanding Classes of John Deere Owner Trust 2015-B and 2016-B; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Deere says assessing impact of Beíjing’s new tariffs; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 43,313 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, down from 47,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $120.2. About 604,256 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap owns 93,200 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World Mkts Inc has invested 0.12% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Huntington Bankshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 5,356 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has 19,994 shares. Lee Danner And Bass has 498,517 shares for 7.16% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc, New York-based fund reported 3.22 million shares. Natl Pension Service invested in 325,825 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.22% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% or 308,907 shares. Proffitt & Goodson, Tennessee-based fund reported 3,561 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 950 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins stated it has 11,263 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 172,203 shares stake. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.06% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 46,284 shares. 996 were accumulated by Synovus Financial.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 13,213 shares to 33,919 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 43,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 186,816 shares to 741,017 shares, valued at $135.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 274,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 364,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:TOO).