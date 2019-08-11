Hca Healthcare (HCA) Valuation Rose While Lyrical Asset Management LP Lowered Stake; Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (CTSH) Shareholder Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Upped Its Stake

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (CTSH) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 464,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 4.44 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321.93 million, up from 3.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $62.46. About 3.17M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89 million, down from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $127.5. About 1.36 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 168,347 shares to 3.22 million shares, valued at $306.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 83,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HCA Holdings Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “HCA Healthcare Names Jeff Cohen Senior Vice President, Government Relations; Vic Campbell to Retire After 47 Years of Service – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “HCA Holdings Inc (HCA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity. The insider STEELE JOHN M sold 33,670 shares worth $4.72 million. On Tuesday, February 12 RUTHERFORD BILL B sold $5.24 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 37,500 shares. $1.17M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Torres Kathryn A..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,003 were accumulated by Eqis Capital Mngmt. Ftb Advsr holds 0.01% or 900 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt owns 20,401 shares. Korea Corp stated it has 264,421 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 11,025 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 2,440 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. B Riley Wealth Mngmt invested in 1,871 shares. Advisory Ser Net Ltd Liability invested in 5,067 shares. Rothschild Corp Il has 28,300 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 12 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Spark Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 60,100 shares stake. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 124,352 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Carret Asset Limited Co invested in 2,135 shares. Matarin Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 0.34% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cognizant Technology Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Cognizant (CTSH) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SNX vs. CTSH: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Cognizant (CTSH) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Tough Quarter Forces Cognizant to Cut Its 2019 Outlook – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loma Negra by 185,837 shares to 3.05M shares, valued at $33.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Technology Ltd Adr (NYSE:INFY) by 5.87 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.06M shares, and cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.