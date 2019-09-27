Hca Healthcare (HCA) Valuation Rose While Cryder Capital Partners Llp Upped Its Position; Parkwood Increases Position in Servicenow (NOW)

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 486.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 19,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 23,809 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.54M, up from 4,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $257.99. About 941,536 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 124,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 815,527 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.24 million, up from 690,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $118.13. About 1.91M shares traded or 21.55% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies

