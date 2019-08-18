HCA Healthcare (HCA) to pay $0.40 on Sep 30, 2019; WINSTON GOLD ORDINARY SHARES (WGMCF) SI Increased By 208.65%

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) is expected to pay $0.40 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:HCA) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. HCA Healthcare Inc’s current price of $123.93 translates into 0.32% yield. HCA Healthcare Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $123.93. About 1.45 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire

WINSTON GOLD CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WGMCF) had an increase of 208.65% in short interest. WGMCF’s SI was 57,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 208.65% from 18,500 shares previously. With 68,400 avg volume, 1 days are for WINSTON GOLD CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WGMCF)’s short sellers to cover WGMCF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.0009 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0415. About 32,000 shares traded. Winston Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WGMCF) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Winston Gold Corp., a junior mining company, engages in acquisition and exploration of mining claims. The company has market cap of $5.09 million. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Ridge Project near Willcox, Arizona. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Winston Gold Mining Corp. and changed its name to Winston Gold Corp. in August 2017.

HCA Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States and England. The company has market cap of $42.26 billion. The firm operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services. It has a 11.94 P/E ratio. It also operates psychiatric hospitals, which provide therapeutic programs comprising child, adolescent and adult psychiatric care, and adolescent and adult alcohol and drug abuse treatment and counseling.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity. Elcan Patricia F also bought $31,024 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares.