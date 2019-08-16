HCA Healthcare (HCA) to pay $0.40 on Sep 30, 2019; Wexford Capital LP Has Decreased Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding By $21.53 Million

Wexford Capital Lp decreased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 12.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wexford Capital Lp sold 364,988 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Wexford Capital Lp holds 2.60 million shares with $155.39 million value, down from 2.96M last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $29.89B valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 5.80 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE THERE IS A RISK THAT RECENT FRAUD IN A PUBLIC SECTOR BANK MAY MAKE BANKSRISK AVERSE AND SLOW LENDING; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SATISFIED WITH RETURN TO MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PREPARING TO SHUT ALKYLATION UNIT FOR WORK; 22/03/2018 – BANCO DE MOCAMBIQUE COMMENTS ON MPC DATE ON WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – Marathon restarting Texas City, Texas refinery after outage; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS POSSIBILITY OF AN ESCALATING TRADE WAR IS AGROWING RISK FACTOR- MINUTES; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY OUT OF PRODUCTION DUE TO POWER OUTAGES; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC NOTED STABILITY OF CPI FORECASTS; 10/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN MPC MEMBER TSHAZIBANA COMMENTS IN PRETORIA; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Volume Surges More Than 17 Times Average

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) is expected to pay $0.40 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:HCA) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. HCA Healthcare Inc’s current price of $123.27 translates into 0.32% yield. HCA Healthcare Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $123.27 lastly. It is down 7.63% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity. Elcan Patricia F had bought 250 shares worth $31,024 on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA Healthcare, Inc. shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Capital Partners Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Lenox Wealth stated it has 172 shares. Axa owns 0.07% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 139,500 shares. 99,171 were reported by Mackenzie. Hourglass Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 41,927 shares. Crescent Park Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 286,481 shares or 6.55% of their US portfolio. Scotia Capital accumulated 43,596 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Co has invested 0.13% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Moreover, Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 26,692 shares. Focused Wealth accumulated 2,130 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt accumulated 70,269 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.18% or 262,466 shares. Cibc Mkts Inc holds 207,562 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Archon Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 1.98% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Cambridge Advsrs accumulated 11,465 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HCA Healthcare has $181 highest and $145 lowest target. $157.67’s average target is 27.91% above currents $123.27 stock price. HCA Healthcare had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $145 target. The stock of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by UBS.

HCA Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States and England. The company has market cap of $42.03 billion. The firm operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services. It has a 11.88 P/E ratio. It also operates psychiatric hospitals, which provide therapeutic programs comprising child, adolescent and adult psychiatric care, and adolescent and adult alcohol and drug abuse treatment and counseling.

Wexford Capital Lp increased Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) stake by 867,193 shares to 2.11M valued at $62.51 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Stars Group Inc stake by 357,579 shares and now owns 609,770 shares. Wave Life Sciences Ltd was raised too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity. 12,500 shares were bought by ROHR JAMES E, worth $601,750.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $90 highest and $6500 lowest target. $75.83’s average target is 67.03% above currents $45.4 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Raymond James maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Friday, August 2. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $7500 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $70 target. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Raymond James. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Bank Trust stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Main Street Rech Limited reported 9,873 shares. Kepos Limited Partnership invested in 0.15% or 33,929 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 1.21 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Legal General Gp Public Limited Com holds 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 4.40 million shares. Point72 Asset Management LP reported 3.86M shares. Parsons Capital Management Ri stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,022 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 192,932 shares. Foster & Motley Inc has invested 0.24% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.12% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Johnson Financial Group Inc Inc holds 832 shares. Becker Capital Management holds 12,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 5.15M shares.