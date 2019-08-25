HCA Healthcare (HCA) to pay $0.40 on Sep 30, 2019; Semtech Has 1.27 Sentiment

Semtech Corp (SMTC) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 114 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 90 trimmed and sold equity positions in Semtech Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 62.16 million shares, down from 64.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Semtech Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 64 Increased: 77 New Position: 37.

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) is expected to pay $0.40 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:HCA) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. HCA Healthcare Inc’s current price of $119.78 translates into 0.33% yield. HCA Healthcare Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $119.78. About 1.33 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS

Analysts await Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 40.54% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SMTC’s profit will be $14.67 million for 49.17 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Semtech Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, makes, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The company has market cap of $2.89 billion. The firm provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical communications, broadcast video, and backplane products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for optical transceivers, backplane, and high-speed interface applications. It has a 46.03 P/E ratio. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications.

The stock decreased 4.92% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.27. About 307,358 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (SMTC) has risen 11.78% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 30/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP QUARTERLY NET SALES $130.4 MLN VS $143.8 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Semtech Keynotes at LoRa Alliance™ 10th All Members Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Semtech 4Q Adj EPS 42c; 22/03/2018 – Semtech Announces Technology Sponsorship of Startups Ventura County; 09/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Semtech; 16/05/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Integrated in AcSip’s Module for IoT Applications; 18/04/2018 – Semtech and Brazil’s Anatel Deploy LoRa Technology Nationwide; 26/04/2018 – Semtech Announces Immediate Availability of Expanded Feature Set for BlueRiver™ AV-over-IP Platform; 09/04/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Expands Presence as Leading Internet of Things (IoT) Platform in China

Among 2 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HCA Healthcare has $181 highest and $145 lowest target. $157.67’s average target is 31.63% above currents $119.78 stock price. HCA Healthcare had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, June 24.

