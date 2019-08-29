HCA Healthcare (HCA) to pay $0.40 on Sep 30, 2019; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Cut International Business Machs (Call) (IBM) Stake

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased International Business Machs (Call) (IBM) stake by 8.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 6,800 shares as International Business Machs (Call) (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 75,700 shares with $10.68 million value, down from 82,500 last quarter. International Business Machs (Call) now has $117.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $132.76. About 2.60 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – Intersections Inc. Launches AI-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 06/03/2018 – Wandera Joins MaaS360 on IBM Security App Exchange with Mobile Security Integration; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 20/03/2018 – IBM Expects to Deliver 17% to 18% of Full Year Expectation in 1Q; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend to $1.57 Vs. $1.50; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) is expected to pay $0.40 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:HCA) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. HCA Healthcare Inc’s current price of $119.05 translates into 0.34% yield. HCA Healthcare Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $119.05. About 959,874 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity. On Tuesday, August 6 Elcan Patricia F bought $31,024 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 250 shares.

HCA Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States and England. The company has market cap of $40.59 billion. The firm operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services. It has a 11.47 P/E ratio. It also operates psychiatric hospitals, which provide therapeutic programs comprising child, adolescent and adult psychiatric care, and adolescent and adult alcohol and drug abuse treatment and counseling.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold HCA Healthcare, Inc. shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Ltd Company invested 0.12% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Los Angeles Capital & Equity has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Cibc Ww Markets Incorporated holds 0.12% or 207,562 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Mkts, New York-based fund reported 172,203 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 11,645 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 1,034 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 2.16M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Kbc Group Inc Nv invested 0.3% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Finance Architects Incorporated accumulated 2,198 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gp Llc has 125 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 380 shares. Sun Life reported 454 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 14,100 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Natixis holds 497,208 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.05% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Among 2 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HCA Healthcare has $181 highest and $145 lowest target. $157.67’s average target is 32.44% above currents $119.05 stock price. HCA Healthcare had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) rating on Monday, June 24. UBS has “Buy” rating and $181 target.

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 19.43% above currents $132.76 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $14700 target in Thursday, July 18 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Bank of America. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17500 target in Monday, August 5 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, July 18.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.54 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 21,004 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs invested in 0.23% or 39,680 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 32,763 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.99% or 493,996 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd owns 200,873 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank has 0.23% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Axa accumulated 0.37% or 662,325 shares. First Natl Bank Tru Of Newtown owns 11,214 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 136,480 shares. 15,097 are owned by Btim. Epoch Invest Prns Incorporated has 0.49% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Colonial Trust Advsrs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,520 shares. Palisade Capital Limited Nj holds 0.01% or 3,172 shares in its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co owns 66,999 shares or 1.67% of their US portfolio. Weik Capital Mgmt holds 0.16% or 2,355 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:ZAYO) stake by 120,000 shares to 228,200 valued at $6.49M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tribune Media Co stake by 80,000 shares and now owns 350,000 shares. Kb Home (Put) (NYSE:KBH) was raised too.