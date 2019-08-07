HCA Healthcare (HCA) to pay $0.40 on Sep 30, 2019; Last Week Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Analysts

Among 13 analysts covering Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Veeva Systems had 22 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of VEEV in report on Thursday, May 30 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, May 30 with “Neutral”. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) earned “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Thursday, May 30. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Tuesday, February 26. Bank of America maintained the shares of VEEV in report on Monday, June 10 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) rating on Thursday, May 30. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $13500 target. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Thursday, May 30. See Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) latest ratings:

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) is expected to pay $0.40 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:HCA) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. HCA Healthcare Inc’s current price of $124.33 translates into 0.32% yield. HCA Healthcare Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $124.33. About 1.42M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $15.75 million activity. Another trade for 32,944 shares valued at $4.63 million was made by Foster Jon M on Monday, February 11. 33,670 shares were sold by STEELE JOHN M, worth $4.72M on Tuesday, February 12. Torres Kathryn A. had sold 8,368 shares worth $1.17M. $5.24 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 2 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HCA Healthcare had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

HCA Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States and England. The company has market cap of $42.56 billion. The firm operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services. It has a 11.98 P/E ratio. It also operates psychiatric hospitals, which provide therapeutic programs comprising child, adolescent and adult psychiatric care, and adolescent and adult alcohol and drug abuse treatment and counseling.

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $23.62 billion. The firm offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality. It has a 97.22 P/E ratio. It also provides Veeva Network master data management solutions for the management of customer master and product master data.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.41 million activity. 12,000 shares were sold by Wallach Matthew J, worth $1.41 million.