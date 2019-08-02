HCA Healthcare (HCA) to pay $0.40 on Sep 30, 2019; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Decreased Ametek New (AME) Stake

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) is expected to pay $0.40 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:HCA) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. HCA Healthcare Inc’s current price of $129.54 translates into 0.31% yield. HCA Healthcare Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.97% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $129.54. About 1.58 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased Ametek Inc New (AME) stake by 52.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 61,851 shares as Ametek Inc New (AME)’s stock rose 3.76%. The Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds 54,888 shares with $4.55M value, down from 116,739 last quarter. Ametek Inc New now has $20.12B valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $88.32. About 1.34 million shares traded or 13.44% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME)

HCA Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States and England. The company has market cap of $44.34 billion. The firm operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services. It has a 12.48 P/E ratio. It also operates psychiatric hospitals, which provide therapeutic programs comprising child, adolescent and adult psychiatric care, and adolescent and adult alcohol and drug abuse treatment and counseling.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $27.56 million activity. Shares for $27,896 were sold by Whalen Kathleen M. The insider CAMPBELL VICTOR L sold 28,084 shares worth $3.90 million. STEELE JOHN M sold 33,670 shares worth $4.72M. Morrow J William sold $36,979 worth of stock or 263 shares. Foster Jon M had sold 32,944 shares worth $4.63M on Monday, February 11. $64,807 worth of stock was sold by Reiner Deborah M on Friday, February 1. 8,368 shares were sold by Torres Kathryn A., worth $1.17M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA Healthcare, Inc. shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.17 million shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. 161,632 were reported by Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Liability has 1.01% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 48,826 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc holds 1.34% or 826,250 shares. Utah Retirement Sys reported 0.13% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Hl Limited Liability Corporation, Kentucky-based fund reported 66,370 shares. Da Davidson, Montana-based fund reported 2,836 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 1.12M shares or 0.23% of the stock. New Hampshire-based Harvest Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.09% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Hennessy Advsr stated it has 18,800 shares. Denali Advisors Llc holds 112,500 shares. Sivik reported 60,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.06% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 476,527 shares. Bailard Inc reported 0.13% stake. Qs Invsts Lc reported 0.02% stake.

Among 2 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HCA Healthcare had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. UBS maintained the shares of HCA in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Timessquare Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.68% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Cap Guardian Tru, a California-based fund reported 915 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 255,426 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 27,640 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorporation has 14,730 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Regions Financial Corporation accumulated 11,981 shares. 2.48 million are owned by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. Perigon Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.27% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Cibc Asset Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Stephens Ar holds 0.03% or 15,589 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al reported 1.49M shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Eqis Capital Management reported 18,998 shares. Marvin & Palmer Associate has invested 2.83% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). State Street Corp has 9.13 million shares.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased Bank Amer Corp (Call) stake by 15,000 shares to 50,000 valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) stake by 359,500 shares and now owns 523,100 shares. Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.35 million activity. Marecic Thomas C sold $1.35M worth of stock.

