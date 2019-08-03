Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stock Value Rose While Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Cut Its Holding; Agf Investments America Increased Its Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Reit (HASI) by $533,525

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Reit (HASI) by 15.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 21,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% . The institutional investor held 155,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, up from 133,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 245,600 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 164,798 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.49 million, down from 168,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 1.53M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Brant Point Mngmt Llc has invested 0.69% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Macquarie Gp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Retirement System Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 124,352 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 2,939 shares. Lincoln Corp has 0.03% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 5,081 shares. 1,475 are owned by Salem Counselors. Mariner Lc reported 2,841 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 84,070 shares stake. North Star Inv Mgmt Corp owns 525 shares. Asset Management One has invested 0.1% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Community Trust & Investment, a Kentucky-based fund reported 92,096 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Corp owns 1,807 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 0.12% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 333,878 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department owns 340 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $27.56 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider RUTHERFORD BILL B sold $5.24 million. Shares for $3.90M were sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L. Whalen Kathleen M also sold $27,896 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $4.63M were sold by Foster Jon M. The insider Torres Kathryn A. sold 8,368 shares worth $1.17M. On Tuesday, February 12 STEELE JOHN M sold $4.72M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 33,670 shares.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $999.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4,146 shares to 126,008 shares, valued at $12.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc Reit (NYSE:MAA) by 6,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold HASI shares while 36 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 41.31 million shares or 6.31% more from 38.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Mngmt Limited Co has 0.18% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 46,447 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtn accumulated 0.04% or 3,744 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 8,180 shares. Shelton Cap reported 1,641 shares stake. Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc has 2.33% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 258,390 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 52,475 shares. Moreover, Legal & General Group Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Smithfield Trust Company holds 0.03% or 10,778 shares. Usa Finance Portformulas Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 1,947 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Wellington Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 5.90 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 219,522 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gru Inc accumulated 1 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 22,151 shares or 0% of the stock.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $281.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) by 3,485 shares to 111,391 shares, valued at $14.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 22,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,647 shares, and cut its stake in Trex Co. Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

