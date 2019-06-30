Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stock Value Declined While Rudman Errol M Lowered Stake by $2.21 Million; Whetstone Capital Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Attunity LTD (ATTU)

Rudman Errol M decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 21.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,970 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21 million, down from 79,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $135.17. About 1.89 million shares traded or 2.04% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 45,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 694,734 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29M, up from 649,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.40 million market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 138.31% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD ATTU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $78 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $75 AND $78 MLN FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 01/05/2018 – Attunity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2018; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Reports First Quarter 2018; 45% License Revenue Growth; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-million Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-M Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 6 PCT AND 10 PCT FOR 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold ATTU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.98% more from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 25,504 shares. 688,482 were reported by G2 Investment Prtnrs Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Alpine Mgmt Lc holds 65,000 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital Corporation reported 191,900 shares. 64,298 were reported by Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Barclays Public Limited Com reported 20,942 shares. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 2,258 shares. Omers Administration reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Whetstone reported 694,734 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 161,200 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 38,300 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 110,433 shares. Harvest Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 1.78% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $28.14 million activity. Reiner Deborah M had sold 466 shares worth $64,807 on Friday, February 1. Torres Kathryn A. sold $1.17 million worth of stock. Another trade for 263 shares valued at $36,979 was sold by Morrow J William. $4.63 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Foster Jon M on Monday, February 11. Shares for $3.90 million were sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L on Thursday, February 7. $27,896 worth of stock was sold by Whalen Kathleen M on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 earnings per share, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $845.50 million for 13.68 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.