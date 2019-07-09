Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stock Value Declined While Lyrical Asset Management LP Cut by $8.75 Million Its Stake; Coherent (COHR) Holder Riverhead Capital Management Has Decreased Holding

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 66.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,334 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $472,000, down from 9,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $131.68. About 192,247 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 24.46% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.89% the S&P500.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.50 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89M, down from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $135. About 1.11 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 503,276 shares to 5.44 million shares, valued at $145.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 168,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Controls International Plc.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $28.14 million activity. 37,500 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $5.24 million were sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B. On Tuesday, February 12 Torres Kathryn A. sold $1.17M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 8,368 shares. $36,979 worth of stock was sold by Morrow J William on Thursday, February 7. $27,896 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by Whalen Kathleen M. $3.90M worth of stock was sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 33,670 shares valued at $4.72 million was made by STEELE JOHN M on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “HCA Healthcare Hikes Its Dividend 14% – Motley Fool” on January 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Medicare Update Puts Hospitals in Bulls’ Crosshairs – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “2 Health Care Companies to Consider for the 2nd Half of the Year – GuruFocus.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HCA Holdings Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 earnings per share, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $845.49 million for 13.66 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.11% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 25,082 shares. Aperio Group Lc, a California-based fund reported 264,116 shares. Regions reported 815 shares. Tekla Capital Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 89,569 shares or 0.47% of the stock. 14,125 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Limited. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 45,286 shares in its portfolio. Chieftain Capital Mgmt Inc reported 3,006 shares. Hennessy invested in 0.11% or 18,800 shares. Pennsylvania-based Stevens Mngmt Lp has invested 0.39% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). M&T Retail Bank Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 22,504 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 900 shares. Moreover, Allstate has 0.08% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 23,414 shares. 9,800 were accumulated by Thompson Invest. Ballentine Prns Ltd Co holds 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 1,597 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telephone & Data Systems Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 106,509 shares to 197,343 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc by 29,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Gentex Corp/Mi (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Analysts await Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 67.29% or $2.16 from last year’s $3.21 per share. COHR’s profit will be $25.40 million for 31.35 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Coherent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.