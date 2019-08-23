Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stock Price Rose While Glenview Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $85.16 Million; Baystate Wealth Management Boosted Deere & Co Com (DE) Position by $639,705; Stock Price Rose

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $155.37. About 1.69 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS STEEL TARIFFS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCES; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES FY 2018 TOTAL U.S. FARM CASH RECEIPTS OF $374.9 BLN; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 655,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 4.24M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553.27M, down from 4.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 1.23 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.15% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Gladius Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Com owns 4,225 shares. Davis R M reported 8,452 shares. Telos Mgmt Inc accumulated 1,762 shares. Pinnacle Financial Partners holds 10,632 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Broderick Brian C has 1,280 shares. 2,353 are owned by Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 437,974 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 1,554 shares. Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 6,494 shares. Williams Jones And Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 16,050 shares. Legacy Capital Prtn owns 1,300 shares. First Bank & Of Newtown invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Estabrook Cap Management holds 0% or 2,600 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Consulta Limited invested 3.23% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Bbt Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.37% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 249,017 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp holds 163,500 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Com reported 1,807 shares. The Singapore-based Financial Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) has invested 0.38% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Cwm Llc has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Caxton Associates Limited Partnership owns 2,564 shares. 69,962 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation. 10,600 were reported by Hussman Strategic Advsr. American Century Companies owns 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 21,013 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 308,907 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Corp has 75,000 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Advisor Lc reported 4,704 shares. Stevens LP accumulated 69,650 shares or 0.39% of the stock.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 3.31 million shares to 4.29 million shares, valued at $360.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1.13M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Livent Corp.