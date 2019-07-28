Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stock Price Declined While State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Decreased Its Stake; Winfield Associates Increases Position in Progressive Ohio Com (PGR)

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 1.17M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 2,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 167,403 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.83M, down from 170,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $145.06. About 2.45M shares traded or 55.69% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.16 million activity. Another trade for 292 shares valued at $19,663 was bought by Snyder Barbara R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $28.06 million activity. Foster Jon M sold $4.63 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Monday, February 11. $36,979 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by Morrow J William. On Tuesday, February 12 RUTHERFORD BILL B sold $5.24 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 37,500 shares. Torres Kathryn A. had sold 8,368 shares worth $1.17M. Reiner Deborah M had sold 466 shares worth $64,807. Another trade for 33,670 shares valued at $4.72M was sold by STEELE JOHN M.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 31,791 shares to 624,097 shares, valued at $23.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 155,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.