Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shareholder Woodmont Investment Counsel Trimmed Position; Bb&T (BBT) Shareholder Dana Investment Advisors Boosted Its Holding by $1.62 Million

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 340.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 35,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 45,518 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 10,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.65. About 7.06M shares traded or 63.19% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 43,313 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, down from 47,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $120.2. About 830,349 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 43,286 shares to 296,617 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 17,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.14% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 53,697 shares. Kemnay Advisory Inc owns 13,786 shares. The Massachusetts-based Redwood Invs Limited Liability has invested 0.47% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Fjarde Ap invested 0.14% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Longview Prtnrs (Guernsey) Limited owns 8.67M shares or 5.96% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca accumulated 10,400 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial invested 0.19% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Greenleaf Tru holds 0.01% or 5,162 shares. Salem Inv Counselors holds 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 1,475 shares. Harris Assoc Limited Partnership owns 1.32% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 5.53M shares. North Star Inv Mngmt Corp accumulated 0.01% or 525 shares. Chieftain Cap Management holds 12.93% or 3,006 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 249,017 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 0.1% or 12,601 shares. 76,920 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $719.34 million for 14.11 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 18,378 shares to 127,781 shares, valued at $12.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 22,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,167 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

