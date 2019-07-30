Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shareholder Three Peaks Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $797,810; Dragoneer Investment Group Trimmed Its Servicenow (NOW) Position by $4.31 Million; Market Value Rose

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 30.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 6,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,466 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, up from 20,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.92% or $13.04 during the last trading session, reaching $133.12. About 3.64 million shares traded or 129.90% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12 million, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $284.52. About 730,725 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 677,895 shares to 3.26 million shares, valued at $420.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsr Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Champlain Limited invested in 342,305 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 8,526 shares. Citigroup reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd owns 1,053 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dsc Lp owns 1,163 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 1,919 were accumulated by Nuwave Ltd Co. Investment Service Of America owns 49,428 shares. Duncker Streett And Inc has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) invested in 44,888 shares. Lenox Wealth Management holds 0.02% or 261 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers stated it has 0.12% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Amalgamated National Bank owns 24,399 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 394,528 shares. Sarasin Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 397,627 shares.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $42.67M for 309.26 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $32.40 million activity. $5.06M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $22.01M was sold by CODD RONALD E F. $1.63M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by MILLER JEFFREY A on Friday, February 1. Schneider David sold $1.71 million worth of stock. The insider WADORS PATRICIA L sold 6,884 shares worth $1.53M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited reported 1.12M shares stake. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.26% or 1,728 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.12% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 361,100 shares. Atria Limited Liability Company holds 16,944 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 4.73M shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Rock Springs Mgmt LP owns 455,000 shares or 2.29% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 53,532 shares. Sivik Glob Healthcare Lc stated it has 60,000 shares. First Manhattan Company reported 1,310 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 9,933 shares. Lincoln reported 5,081 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 140,200 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Centre Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.13% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Dupont Mngmt has invested 0.08% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $27.62 million activity. Morrow J William had sold 263 shares worth $36,979 on Thursday, February 7. Foster Jon M sold $4.63M worth of stock. Reiner Deborah M sold $64,807 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Friday, February 1. Shares for $1.17 million were sold by Torres Kathryn A. on Tuesday, February 12. 33,670 shares were sold by STEELE JOHN M, worth $4.72 million. RUTHERFORD BILL B had sold 37,500 shares worth $5.24M.