Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shareholder Three Peaks Capital Management Has Increased Holding; Coldstream Capital Management Stake in Union Pac (UNP) Boosted by $2.82 Million

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 30.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 6,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 26,466 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, up from 20,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $120.41. About 904,916 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 602.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 16,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 19,697 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 2,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $159.11. About 3.24M shares traded or 3.59% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBK) by 9,989 shares to 40,103 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,233 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 1.02M shares. Bessemer Ltd Liability has 2,750 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Com holds 0.37% or 2.60M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 68,615 shares. Moreover, Fred Alger Management has 0.91% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1.37M shares. Duncker Streett & Co accumulated 9,070 shares or 0.35% of the stock. 3.31 million are owned by Lone Pine Capital. Freestone Cap Hldg Ltd Company reported 1,346 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company has 0.13% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 176,923 shares. Patten Gru Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,130 shares. Moreover, First Comml Bank has 0.09% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3,361 shares. Hamel Assocs has invested 1.61% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 234,584 are held by Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company. New Vernon Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 2,985 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Dubuque Retail Bank And Tru accumulated 668 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 3,780 shares. Rock Springs Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 2.29% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) has 0.01% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 255 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 686,973 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership stated it has 340,461 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Creative Planning owns 8,378 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 38,099 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation has invested 0.03% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Massachusetts Fincl Services Communication Ma stated it has 2.01M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Minnesota-based Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd has invested 0.09% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Moreover, Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.21% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 2,977 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 20.13 million shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc invested in 4,000 shares. 587 are held by Cornerstone Advisors. Asset Mngmt One Limited has 0.1% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 135,286 shares.