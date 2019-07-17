Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shareholder Steinberg Asset Management Decreased Position by $824,330 as Valuation Declined; Alliancebernstein LP Holding In China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Was Has Raised

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 27.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 6,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 17,012 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, down from 23,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $139.7. About 971,428 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 33,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 410,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, up from 377,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $592.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 36,708 shares traded. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 27.32% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $28.14 million activity. $442,302 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Morrow J William. 466 shares were sold by Reiner Deborah M, worth $64,807 on Friday, February 1. On Monday, February 11 the insider Foster Jon M sold $4.63M. 37,500 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $5.24M were sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B. The insider STEELE JOHN M sold $4.72M. Torres Kathryn A. sold $1.17 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com holds 73,009 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 53,697 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Cibc World Markets invested in 207,562 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Fishman Jay A Limited Mi holds 0% or 2,200 shares. Whittier holds 0% or 6 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsrs Lc holds 0.32% or 40,836 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 7,064 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Smart Portfolios Lc has 0.01% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Provise Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 1,615 shares. Northern stated it has 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Ftb Advsrs Inc stated it has 900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Capstone Invest Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Condor Capital Mgmt invested in 16,497 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Brant Point Inv Lc holds 41,837 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 earnings per share, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $845.49 million for 14.14 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 174,803 shares to 170,791 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 36,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,650 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).