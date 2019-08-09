Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shareholder Sivik Global Healthcare Increased Stake by $3.25 Million as Share Price Rose; Landec (LNDC) Shareholder Wynnefield Capital Boosted Position

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $126.62. About 1.67 million shares traded or 3.21% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59M, up from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.68M market cap company. The stock increased 4.88% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 129,977 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – LANDEC TO NOMINATE TWO NEW BOARD DIRECTORS; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 03/04/2018 Landec 3Q EPS 58c; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $629,300 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Inv Management Corp reported 147,175 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 17,642 shares. First Interstate Bancorp invested in 17,845 shares. First Advsr Lp reported 53,174 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 39,307 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% or 47,916 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Com accumulated 19,505 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 5,043 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). State Common Retirement Fund reported 30,300 shares. Legal General Gp Incorporated Pcl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Franklin Res reported 2.72 million shares stake. The New York-based Wynnefield Cap has invested 15.95% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). 96,500 are owned by Bessemer Group. Jpmorgan Chase And Company owns 5,938 shares.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $271.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qiagen N.V. Com Stk by 30,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $15.75 million activity. STEELE JOHN M sold 33,670 shares worth $4.72 million. Torres Kathryn A. also sold $1.17 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. Shares for $4.63M were sold by Foster Jon M.