Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shareholder Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Cut Stake; Okumus Fund Management LTD Position in Shutterfly (SFLY) Has Cut as Market Value Rose

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 40.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 655,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 974,573 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.27M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. It closed at $50.91 lastly. It is down 38.82% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 07/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AN INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUGUST 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q LOSS/SHR 83C, EST. LOSS/SHR 95C; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Transformational Acquisition Of Lifetouch; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR INCURRENCE BY CO OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $825 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Dorsal Capital Management Buys New 2.6% Position in Shutterfly; 26/03/2018 Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q REV. $199.7M, EST. $192.0M; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN WAS FULLY FUNDED ON CLOSING DATE AND MATURES ON AUGUST 17, 2024

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 64.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 34,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 18,978 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57 million, down from 53,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $124.9. About 646,570 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 41 investors sold SFLY shares while 35 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 31.11 million shares or 14.07% less from 36.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Company invested in 0% or 230 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 11,677 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) or 4.99 million shares. Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) Ltd Partnership holds 109,335 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has 404,593 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). 125,499 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership owns 32,082 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 160,146 shares. Us State Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 30 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Gp has invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Bancshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 5,062 shares or 0% of the stock. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 102,677 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd reported 0.02% stake.

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-2.30 earnings per share, down 8.49% or $0.18 from last year’s $-2.12 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% negative EPS growth.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $394.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 2.44M shares to 14.53M shares, valued at $69.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $726.30 million for 14.66 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $5.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10,485 shares to 27,963 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 7,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,679 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).