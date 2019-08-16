Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shareholder Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Stake; Ls Investment Advisors Stake in Smith A.O. (AOS) Has Increased by $510,019 as Stock Value Declined

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Smith A.O. Corp (AOS) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 9,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 70,392 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75 million, up from 60,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Smith A.O. Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $46.1. About 2.80M shares traded or 15.51% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3.50 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89M, down from 3.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.03 billion market cap company. It closed at $123.27 lastly. It is down 7.63% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable

