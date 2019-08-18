Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shareholder Lyrical Asset Management LP Decreased Position as Share Price Rose; Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Trimmed Its Boston Scientific (BSX) Holding by $2.09 Million as Share Price Rose

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89M, down from 3.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $123.93. About 1.45M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 54,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 5.39M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206.77 million, down from 5.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.15. About 3.27 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees 2Q Tax Benefit of $225M-$250M on Final Settlement of IRS Disputes; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – QTRLY CARDIAC RHYTHM MANAGEMENT SALES $493 MLN VS $463 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE INTEGRATED INTO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PORTFOLIO; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to Add to Adjusted EPS After 202; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 30/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CLOSES NXTHERA PURCHASE; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Privately-Held NxThera for $306M Upfront Cash Paymen; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay $150M Upfront in nVision Medical Deal; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Adj EPS 33c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Lc holds 0.27% or 4.67M shares in its portfolio. 119,255 were reported by Sit Assocs Incorporated. Assetmark accumulated 16 shares or 0% of the stock. Savings Bank Of America De holds 0.06% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 9.41 million shares. Natl Asset Mgmt Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 7,433 shares. Huntington Bancorp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 16,250 were accumulated by Systematic Financial Limited Partnership. Renaissance Tech Llc reported 2.19M shares stake. Mackay Shields Lc owns 245,004 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 9,388 shares. Salem Inv Counselors holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 137,891 shares. Lord Abbett Communications Limited Liability Company owns 167,799 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 42,560 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc has 19,943 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 198,652 shares to 2.81M shares, valued at $89.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 34,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 528,609 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33M for 27.73 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.61 million shares to 5.13M shares, valued at $280.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 1.44M shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.