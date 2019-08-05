Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shareholder Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Trimmed Stake; As Dermira (DERM) Share Value Declined, Opaleye Management Has Lifted Stake by $4.23 Million

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 321,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 8.67 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13B, down from 9.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $124.29. About 597,848 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 433.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 325,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $408.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $7.62. About 339,575 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 14/05/2018 – Dermira to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 24, 2018; 05/03/2018 – #2 — Watch out below: Dermira axes acne drug after a catastrophic PhIII failure $DERM; 13/04/2018 – UCB’s Cimzia Retail Sales Fell 0% in Latest Week: Symphony; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA(R) (certolizumab Pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important New Option for Patients in the U.S; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Dermira; 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – PUBLICATION ON CIMZIA® SHOWS PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS PATIENTS ACHIEVED TREATMENT TARGETS; 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – PUBLICATION ON CIMZIA® SHOWS PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS PATIENTS SUSTAINED IMPROVEMENTS ACROSS MULTIPLE DISEASE DOMAINS; 16/05/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) is the First Therapy to Demonstrate Positive Results in a 52-week, Placebo Controlled Non-Radiogr; 27/04/2018 – UCB REPORTS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CIMZIA® (CERTOLIZUMAB PEG; 27/04/2018 – UCB’s Cimzia Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.50 million shares or 31.36% more from 36.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 160,000 shares to 115,000 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zymeworks Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,000 shares, and cut its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.