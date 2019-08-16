Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shareholder Loews Has Trimmed Stake; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Holder Cadinha & Co Decreased Stake by $1.15 Million

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 73.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 3,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,060 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 4,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $328. About 4.61 million shares traded or 5.72% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing says will consult with U.S. on ‘next steps’ after Iran announcement; 13/03/2018 – Brazil Said to See Boeing-Embraer Deal Hurt by U.S. Steel Tariff; 18/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S `CLOSELY MONITORING’ SITUATION IN CUBA; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing’s Acquisition of KLX Is Conditioned Upon the Successful Divestment and Separation of Energy Services Group; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Says Case Could Trigger Largest-Ever WTO-Authorized Retaliatory Tariffs; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BANK SYNDICATE TO FINANCE TWO 2012-VINTAGE AIRCRAFT; 25/03/2018 – BOEING DELIVERS WORLD’S FIRST 787-10 DREAMLINER TO SIA; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Embraer Get Boost as Key Brazil Official Sees `Marriage’; 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS 400+ ORDERS/COMMITMENTS FOR 737 MAX 10; 25/04/2018 – BOEING STARTS QUARTERLY EARNINGS CALL

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.03 billion market cap company. It closed at $123.27 lastly. It is down 7.63% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

