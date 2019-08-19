Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shareholder Leuthold Group Lowered Position; Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) Holder Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Has Increased Holding

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.94 million, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $46.18. About 1.70 million shares traded or 34.73% up from the average. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 16/05/2018 – Aspen’s $1 Billion Formula Unit Is Said to Draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.05 TO $5.45; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO, PERRIGO ISRAEL PHARMACEUTICALS, AND TARO PHARMACEUTICALS; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo 1Q EPS 57c; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – PROMIUS PHARMA LLC INITIATED PATENT LITIGATION ON MAY 22, 2018 IN COURT; 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO FINAL FDA OK FOR EQUIV MUCINEX DM MAXIMUM ER TABLETS; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Expects Complete Response Letter On Generic Version Of ProAir®; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO, TARO FOR SERNIVO; 23/03/2018 – Perrigo CEO John Hendrickson 2017 Total Pay $8.3M; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT IS SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO – BLOOMBERG, CITING

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 28.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 31,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 80,091 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.44 million, down from 111,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $123.93. About 1.45M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PRGO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 112.54 million shares or 1.10% more from 111.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc holds 0.01% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) or 413,898 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 1.09% or 3.27M shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Tarbox Family Office, California-based fund reported 22 shares. Sector Gamma As reported 308,020 shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 36,022 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 1,485 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Partners holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 2,412 shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd Com accumulated 12,753 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Parametrica Limited accumulated 1.14% or 11,194 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.01% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 204,844 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Com invested in 6,270 shares or 0% of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc has invested 0.04% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Management Limited invested in 0.04% or 142,421 shares. Hsbc Public Llc invested 0.13% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Raymond James Finance Services holds 34,438 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.09% or 46,900 shares in its portfolio. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd owns 5,055 shares. Bamco has 1,985 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Csat Inv Advisory Lp invested in 0% or 69 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.05% stake. Denali Advisors Lc accumulated 112,500 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 24,600 shares. Utah Retirement Sys, a Utah-based fund reported 51,514 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg accumulated 1.12 million shares. Brant Point Limited Liability Company holds 41,837 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Kings Point holds 1.92% or 74,099 shares.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,566 shares to 15,063 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP) by 1,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.