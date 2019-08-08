Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shareholder Lee Danner & Bass Trimmed Its Stake by $1.89 Million as Market Value Rose; Intuit (INTU) Stock Rose While Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Lowered Its Holding by $3.47 Million

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc. (HCA) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 14,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 498,517 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.00M, down from 513,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $126.1. About 1.53 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 13,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 181,621 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.08M, down from 195,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $268.57. About 1.06 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc. by 9,458 shares to 75,088 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co. by 6,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,236 shares, and has risen its stake in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $15.75 million activity. RUTHERFORD BILL B sold 37,500 shares worth $5.24 million. Shares for $4.63 million were sold by Foster Jon M on Monday, February 11. Torres Kathryn A. sold $1.17M worth of stock or 8,368 shares.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zto Express Cayman Inc by 39,868 shares to 145,788 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.