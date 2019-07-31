Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shareholder Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Trimmed Position as Stock Price Declined; Arete Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Position in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by $360,296

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $135. About 1.32 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 6,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,783 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 11,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $57.47. About 2.03 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO AGREES SALE OF KESTREL MINE TO EMR, ADARO FOR $2.25B; 27/03/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: The US Securities and Exchange Commission has charged @RioTinto and two former top executives; 18/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Smelter sales still on; 06/03/2018 – Aluminum premiums set for 30% hike in Japan as US curbs loom; 30/04/2018 – NRW AWARDED EARLY CONTRACTOR INVOLVEMENT BY RIO TINTO; 28/03/2018 – Indonesia’s Adaro Energy to buy Rio Tinto coal mine for $2.25bn; 30/04/2018 – Australia Widens Lawsuit Against Rio Tinto, Former Executives Over Mozambique Debacle; 21/03/2018 – SWISS ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS EXAMINING WHETHER RIO TINTO OR ITS SUBSIDIARIES PAID BRIBES LINKED TO MONGOLIAN MINING PROJECT; 25/03/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO Says Lookout for `Tit-for-Tat’ War on Trade (Video); 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chile files complaint to block sale of SQM shares to Chinese companies

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $479.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 65,281 shares to 86,301 shares, valued at $24.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 1,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life owns 19,282 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Eqis Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 7,003 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 897,025 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Inv House Ltd Llc owns 0.05% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 3,900 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank & reported 217 shares stake. Carlson Ltd Partnership has 116,895 shares. Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Lpl Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Vanguard Grp holds 0.11% or 20.78M shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 25,082 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 3,419 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Pictet Cie (Europe) holds 0.07% or 3,062 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com holds 0% or 3,409 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $27.56 million activity. 32,944 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $4.63 million were sold by Foster Jon M. CAMPBELL VICTOR L sold $3.90M worth of stock. 466 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $64,807 were sold by Reiner Deborah M. Morrow J William also sold $36,979 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Thursday, February 7. STEELE JOHN M also sold $4.72 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. Whalen Kathleen M also sold $27,896 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Wednesday, February 6.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 50,148 shares to 112,700 shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.