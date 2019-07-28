Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shareholder Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Lowered Stake by $4.45 Million as Stock Declined; Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Increased Position in Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) by $1.28 Million as Stock Value Rose

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $22.69. About 245,921 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 18.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR)

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $145.06. About 2.45M shares traded or 55.69% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 5,911 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hanseatic Management reported 8,621 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 4,250 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc owns 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 146 shares. Chieftain Management holds 12.93% or 3,006 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested 0.13% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 949,175 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 6,175 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 0.01% or 173 shares. Dnb Asset As stated it has 40,443 shares. Moreover, Kemnay Advisory has 0.39% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 13,786 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 25,082 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Lc reported 1,597 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.02% or 6,276 shares.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58M and $131.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 34,208 shares to 71,351 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 sales for $28.06 million activity. Reiner Deborah M sold $64,807 worth of stock. Whalen Kathleen M had sold 200 shares worth $27,896. 28,084 shares were sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L, worth $3.90M on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 8,368 shares valued at $1.17 million was made by Torres Kathryn A. on Tuesday, February 12. 33,670 shares valued at $4.72 million were sold by STEELE JOHN M on Tuesday, February 12. On Tuesday, February 12 RUTHERFORD BILL B sold $5.24 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 37,500 shares.