Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shareholder Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $4.45 Million; Riverbridge Partners Position In Acuity Brands (AYI) Was Upped

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $120.75. About 1.04 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 42,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 278,716 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.45M, up from 236,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.49% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $125.22. About 180,402 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – THIRD-PARTY FORECASTS, INDICATORS SUGGEST DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICAN LIGHTING MARKET WILL IMPROVE LATER IN CALENDAR 2018; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $2.09; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS & REPORTS; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Visual Acuity and Optical Coherence Tomography One Year After ILM-flap Transposition; 29/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Net $96.9M; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +40.2%, EST. +41.4%; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS ACQUISITION OF IOTA ENGINEERING, NO TERMS; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 11,770 shares to 88,324 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.