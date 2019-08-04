Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shareholder Intrust Bank Na Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Price Rose; Garrison Financial Continues to Hold Position in Kimberly (KMB)

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 3,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 29,404 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 25,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.87. About 1.29 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Net Sales Up 2% To Up 3%; 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 5,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 85,990 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21 million, down from 91,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 1.53 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,438 were accumulated by Raymond James Fincl Inc. New York State Teachers Retirement accumulated 430,137 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.33% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 2,618 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank stated it has 950 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.15% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 11,676 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Company holds 0.08% or 4,704 shares. Cryder Capital Prtnrs Llp has 13.85% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 690,574 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Bailard, a California-based fund reported 16,645 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability holds 12,671 shares. Pggm reported 0.32% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.13% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $27.56 million activity. $36,979 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Morrow J William. STEELE JOHN M also sold $4.72M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. $5.24 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B. Torres Kathryn A. also sold $1.17M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Tuesday, February 12. $4.63 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Foster Jon M on Monday, February 11. 200 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $27,896 were sold by Whalen Kathleen M.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $392.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8,705 shares to 15,950 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont reported 27,247 shares. First Merchants reported 18,843 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Oarsman Cap Incorporated reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Atria Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 3,276 shares. Associated Banc owns 2.91% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 407,271 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 1,752 shares. Putnam Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Whitnell & Com reported 6,106 shares. Amer Intl Group Incorporated accumulated 146,958 shares. The Iowa-based At Savings Bank has invested 0.06% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Citigroup reported 326,320 shares. Violich Cap Mgmt has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Town Country Bancorporation Tru Company Dba First Bankers Tru Company owns 0.53% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 9,079 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Co reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Ameriprise Financial invested in 4.05 million shares.