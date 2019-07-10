Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shareholder Intrust Bank Na Has Cut Its Stake by $738,530; As Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Stock Value Declined, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Upped Holding by $507,510

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 221.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 28,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,907 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, up from 12,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.58. About 687,402 shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 34.22% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ATDI RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – NO CASH WILL BE EXCHANGED BETWEEN PARTIES AS PART OF DEAL; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED FAIR VALUE OF JV IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $600 MLN; 15/03/2018 – TechFlashATL: SCOOP: Goodyear scouts #BangaloreoftheSouth™ for 40K square feet operations center; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ESTIMATED START-UP COSTS RELATED TO TIREHUB ARE ABOUT $40 MLN & WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BETWEEN CO & BRIDGESTONE; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 46C; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Expects JV to Generate Incremental $80M-$100M in Segment Operating Income in 2019 and 2020; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q EPS 31c; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Strengthens Commitment to Sustainable Natural Rubber; 23/03/2018 – Goodyear Names 35th Highway Hero

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 5,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,990 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21M, down from 91,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $136.4. About 444,335 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $392.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8,705 shares to 15,950 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $28.14 million activity. 200 shares valued at $27,896 were sold by Whalen Kathleen M on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $36,979 were sold by Morrow J William. Reiner Deborah M sold $72,639 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Tuesday, January 29. CAMPBELL VICTOR L had sold 28,084 shares worth $3.90M on Thursday, February 7. STEELE JOHN M sold $4.72 million worth of stock. Shares for $5.24 million were sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 EPS, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $845.50 million for 13.81 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cognios Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 18,100 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Quantbot Technologies LP owns 38,845 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). First Republic Inc holds 0.13% or 184,970 shares. Euclidean Technology Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1.88% or 15,581 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Narwhal Cap Management holds 7,096 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Co reported 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). The Washington-based Smart Portfolios Ltd has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Proffitt & Goodson Inc reported 3,561 shares. 4,973 were accumulated by Veritable Lp. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.01% or 4,638 shares. Chieftain Capital reported 3,006 shares or 12.93% of all its holdings. Kemnay Advisory Svcs has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Lc has invested 0.05% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Invesco Ltd accumulated 0% or 649,900 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0% stake. U S Investors invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). 12,599 were accumulated by Private Trust Company Na. Parametric Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.07 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 81,800 shares. Raymond James Assoc accumulated 44,129 shares. Moreover, Smith Graham And Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.52% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 258,424 shares. Allstate holds 13,177 shares. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.12% or 119,950 shares. Ameriprise has 644,722 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1,700 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 157,658 shares. Raymond James Incorporated stated it has 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $652,628 activity.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 304,144 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $14.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 719,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

