Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shareholder Hourglass Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding by $557,700; Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) Share Value Declined While Selz Capital Has Lowered Its Position by $4.76 Million

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner Lp (ARLP) by 41.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 238,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.22% . The hedge fund held 340,356 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, down from 578,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Res Partner Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.4. About 290,381 shares traded. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has declined 10.56% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EBITDA $228.7M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Net $405M-Net $425M; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q REV. $457.1M, EST. $459.5M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees fy Capex $220M-$240M; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS ‘BB+’ RATING ON ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS L.P; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Raises Dividend to 51.5c Vs. 43.75c; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q Net $156.1M; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Rev $1.87B-$1.91B, Ex-Transportation Rev; 18/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCES LTD AGS.AX – UNIT HAS INCREASED INTEREST IN WILCHERRY PROJECT JV EXPLORATION AREA TO 71.09 PCT AT 31 MARCH 2018

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 4,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 41,927 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, down from 46,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $119.86. About 647,206 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,140 shares to 45,440 shares, valued at $6.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 221,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 442,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Outfront Media Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Partners has 41,385 shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership has invested 0.48% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Moreover, Da Davidson And Co has 0.01% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Advisory Llc has invested 0.05% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 75,719 are held by British Columbia Mgmt Corp. Kings Point Mgmt reported 74,099 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP accumulated 161,632 shares. Rampart Investment Ltd Liability Com holds 38,227 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial Incorporated has 0.19% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 895,739 shares. Farmers Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 84 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology Incorporated stated it has 14,860 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Highland Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 28,254 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.06% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Healthcor Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,352 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $719.38M for 14.07 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 293,335 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $11.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 285,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 660,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

