Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shareholder Healthcor Management LP Has Upped Holding; Highland Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake in Amarin Plc (AMRN) by $1.72 Million

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 185.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 272,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 419,330 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.68 million, up from 146,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $124.28. About 2.28 million shares traded or 43.49% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 362% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 90,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The hedge fund held 115,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 4.38M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 29/03/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Two Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Kidney Foundation 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 23/04/2018 – Amarin Announces Promotion of Aaron Berg to Position of Chief Commercial Officer; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Costs; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON CHINA BOND; 12/04/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Three Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions; 09/05/2018 – AMARIN PRINTING AND PUBLISHING PCL – APPOINTS SIRI BUNPITUKGATE AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 04/04/2018 – Amarin’s REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Reaches 100% Mark for Estimated Onset of Target Primary Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON PANDA BOND SALE; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – MINISTRY OF PUBLIC HEALTH IN LEBANON HAS APPROVED VASCEPA

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) by 45,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nextdecade Corp.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 146,896 shares to 255,944 shares, valued at $41.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 542,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 507,840 shares, and cut its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE).

