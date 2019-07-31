Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shareholder Healthcor Management LP Has Decreased Stake by $136.91 Million; Element Capital Management Has Cut Adobe (ADBE) Holding as Stock Rose

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 87.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 146,810 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.14M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.14% or $13.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.8. About 6.79 million shares traded or 306.84% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 85.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 52,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,808 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 61,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $303.64. About 1.99 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na reported 6,276 shares. Trexquant Invest LP accumulated 9,424 shares. Group Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Citigroup reported 0.04% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 167,403 shares. 1St Source Fincl Bank reported 7,273 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc reported 4,000 shares. 4,900 were reported by Wetherby Asset Management. Rampart Invest Com Limited Com holds 0.57% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 38,227 shares. Intrust Bank & Trust Na has invested 2.86% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Steinberg Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 17,012 shares or 2% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 40,262 shares in its portfolio. Whittier accumulated 6 shares. Cognios Ltd Liability stated it has 0.83% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 1,507 shares in its portfolio.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 589,100 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $49.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 542,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $27.56 million activity. Shares for $36,979 were sold by Morrow J William on Thursday, February 7. On Thursday, February 7 the insider CAMPBELL VICTOR L sold $3.90 million. Reiner Deborah M sold $64,807 worth of stock or 466 shares. STEELE JOHN M sold 33,670 shares worth $4.72M. Torres Kathryn A. also sold $1.17 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. Foster Jon M had sold 32,944 shares worth $4.63M on Monday, February 11.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 42,719 shares to 107,661 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 21,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ).

