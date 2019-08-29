Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shareholder Cryder Capital Partners Llp Upped Its Stake by $700,960 as Market Value Rose; Altavista Wealth Management Has Increased Stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 5,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 690,574 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.04 million, up from 685,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $120.22. About 193,352 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 12,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 62,427 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10 million, up from 49,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $103.52. About 244,917 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO); 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,146 shares to 47,325 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.